Home Indiana Todd Young Comments on North Korea Summit Cancellation May 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

U.S Senator Todd Young issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of the planned summit with North Korea.

“North Korea’s nuclear program represents a grave threat to the United States and our allies, and this administration has brought a long-overdue and necessary focus to this growing threat. A high-level summit between the two leaders can and should occur when North Korea has decided to come to the negotiating table in good faith. Absent that good faith from North Korea, a summit between the two leaders would be a waste of time at best. In the meantime, the maximum pressure campaign should continue until North Korea verifiably and irreversibly denuclearizes.”

Young is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Comments

comments