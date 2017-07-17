44News | Evansville, IN

Today Marks One Year Since Beckerle’s Disappearance

July 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Today marks one year since 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle was reported missing from her Evansville home on East Iowa Street. Many local residents have joined in searches for her, including a group from Texas.

Eight months after her initial disappearance, Aleah’s remains were found in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

Terrance Roach was arrested on March 31st on charges of murder and kidnapping. Roach is Aleah Beckerle’s stepbrother.

Police say Roach told them he got the idea to take Aleah after smoking synthetic marijuana.

His trial is scheduled for January.

