Toby Keith Is Coming to Evansville!

He’s an American country singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer…and he’s headed to Evansville!

Toby Keith is bringing his “That’s Country Bro” tour to Evansville, at The Ford Center on Saturday, August 17th with special guest, Mitchell Tenpenny.





Tickets start at $29.50 and go on-sale Friday, March 22nd, that’s next Friday, at 10am, and can be purchased online at TicketMaster or at The Ford Center box office.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments