Tobacco Company To Expand Owensboro Facility, Create 36 Jobs

A tobacco company plans to expand its Owensboro production facility, creating three dozen jobs. Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco products manufacturer, is investing more than $40.9 million to build a 16,000-square-foot production area for ZYN, a smokeless and spitless tobacco-derived nicotine pouch.

The company plans to create 36 jobs with this expansion. This investment will also bring a 34,000-square-foot expansion of its current facility and the purchase of new equipment.

This is the second expansion announced by Swedish Match in three years.

Construction is expected to begin in September and finish by July of 2019.

Swedish Match manufactures smokeless tobacco products such as moist snuff, loose leaf and plug tobacco. The Owensboro operation, established in 1973, currently employs 342 people, including a 26-member research and development team added during a 2015 expansion.

For more information, visit Swedish Match.

