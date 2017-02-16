TMZ Extra : Suicide or Madness, One Buggy Bet, The Trump treatment, and a Chance-y Question

Good news for “Suicide Squad” fans, there will definitely be a sequel!

Warner Bros. is already leaking some juicy tidbits like the Director they’re courting…

Mel Gibson!





Zoo Atlanta and Roger Williams Park Zoo (Providence, RI) made a bet with each other as to who would win the Superbowl.

The loser had to name a baby animal sfter the winning team’s Quarterback.

Well, some new babies have arrived in the Atlanta Zoo…

A baby Madagascar Hissing Cockroach has been named “Tom Brady”.

Designer Philipp Plein is speaking out about Tiffany Trump getting the cold shoulder at his show during New York’s Fashion Week.

He says “hate the man, but hating the daughter is just plain hateful”.

And why is Chance the Rapper questioning Eric Andre on Twitter?

Press play for the full scoop.

