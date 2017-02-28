TMZ Extra: Shoes Off, Cash Me on TV, Restraining Ralphie, and Biker Buds

Kellyanne Conway was just trying to snap the perfect pic in the oval office when she inadvertently set the Twitter-verse into a tizzy!

A photo of the Senior White House Advisor, showing her perched on her knees with her feet on the couch, went viral last night!

While some felt that Conway was disrespecting the Oval Office, other tweeted back photos of Obama with his feet on the desk.

Didn’t their Mamas tell them to keep their shoes off the furniture?

#SMH





Danielle Bregoli, the “cash me outside” girl, is on her way to La-La Land.

The 13 year old has been contacted about starring in a reality show.

How bah da?

And funny man Ralphie May is being accused of scandalous and suicidal behavior.

Soon to be ex wife, Lahna Turner, filed for a restraining order…but didn’t get it.

May is, however, barred from harassing her.

Scandalous.

Fan of the show “Ride With Reedus”?

SPOILER ALERT.

The “Walking Dead” star was spotted at a Cuban restaurant in Georgia getting his grub on with…?

Dave Chappelle!

TMZ says the crew racked up over five hundred dollars in food and left their server happy.

