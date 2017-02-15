TMZ Extra : She Said Yes, Leggo My Embryos, Seacrest In, and In Her Honor

Mike Comrie, the former NHL star who was once married to Hillary Duff is under investigation for allegedly raping a woman in his LA home.

TMZ sources say that Comrie claims it was consensual, even though the woman almost immediately (after leaving his home) went to Cedar Sinai where a rape kit was administered.

So far, he hasn’t spoken to LAPD.





Sofia Vergara has been put through the legal riger for over two years, and now she’s firing back at ex Nick Loeb for it.

The Modern Family star is trying to officially block Nick from trying to take control over their frozen embryos.

Gives a whole new meaning to “Baby Daddy Drama”.

I told you yesterday that Nick Cannon gave “America’s Got Talent” his notice, so can you guess who the front runner to replace him is?

I’ll give you a hint, it would be a reunion of sorts since Simon Cowell is a judge…

It’s Ryan Seacrest!

For more Entertainment News and all of your hot celebrity tea, tune in later today for TMZ and Extra here on FOX44.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

I got you.

Download the 44News app: Android iPhone

Like what I do?

See more here: The Best Day Ever Evansville

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments