TMZ Extra: Embracing Your Inner Nerd, I’m Not Drunk It’s Dementia, You Eat Where, and New Day New Hosts

A new reality TV series is in the works. It’s called “Nerd” and is being touted as a combination of the movie “Nerd” and Ashton Kutcher’s “Punk’d”.

Who’s the Host?

The same girl using her Insta to beg Disney for the role of Ariel…

Lindsey Lohan!

Is the world ready for this?

Singer David Cassidy had tongues wagging when he seemed intoxicated during a show this weekend.

Fans got uber concerned when Cassidy began forgetting words and even falling off the stage!

Sources close to the singer confirm that he was not drinking, and Cassidy himself has come out to fans with his Dementia diagnosis.

Insert sad face here.

Ever grab a quick bite in a strange place?

You’re not alone.

Jessica Biel told Jimmy Fallon that she “has no time”, so she eats in the SHOWER!

#Soggy

And are you ready for this?

TMZ has announced that The New Day will host WrestleMania 33!

They’ve got some big shoes to fill as past Hosts include The Rock and John Cena.

