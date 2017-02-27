TMZ Extra: Diversity Dates, Finally Free, Prop Down, and Her Hair is Big ‘Cause it’s Full of Secrets

New “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay says she doesn’t want Producers to stack the deck with diverse men, just because she’s the first black “Bachelorette”…

She told TMZ that she would like to see a range of ethnicities, but it’s not up to her.



And Amanda Bynes’ probation just ended.

Her lawyers told TMZ that Bynes’ life is good, and she plans to debut her fashion line later this year.

I wonder if orange jumpsuits will make an appearance on the runway…

Hours before the Oscars began, an onstage skyscraper model toppled over, crushed a camera, and scared the mess out of everyone as it tore down the stage curtain.

The pieces were repaired and in place before the show began.

We all know that the Oscars red carpet fashion is what everyone tunes in for, but what about the follicles?

Halle Berry’s big mop top was adorable, but the Twitter-verse erupted with disapproval.

Some Tweets compared her hair to Medusa or 1990’s Whitney Houston weave…

