TMMI Celebrates 5 Million Vehicles Produced September 20th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Ground broke on the Toyota Plant in Princeton Indiana in 1996. By 1998 the plant was ready, producing vehicles like the Toyota Tundra. That first Tundra sat next to vehicle that comes after 20 years and 4,999,999 vehicles produced.

A black Toyota Sequoia Platinum Edition was why hundreds gathered at the TMMI Vistor Center. It was the 5 millionth car the plant has produced, a major milestone. The car will also have an extra special owner, Governor Eric Holcomb. The Governor was on hand to speak about the massive accomplishment. The Governor is fresh off his trip to Japan, where he actually went to the Toyota Headquarters. Holcomb says that the seeds of business in the Hoosier State were planted long ago, but accomplishments like Wednesday’s show how those seeds have grown.

The celebration was called the “Power of 5 Celebration”. The number five has become deeply ingrained into the TMMI culture. Today celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle, Indiana becoming the 5th largest manufacturing state, 5,300 Toyota team members working at the Princeton plant, and the production of 5 different vehicles – Tundra, Sequoia, Sienna and both the gas and hybrid Highlander. The number five doesn’t stop there. Current Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana president Millie Marshall was on hand for the celebration.

The number five also has a charitable aspect. On Wednesday five area nonprofit charities were surprised with $15,000 checks. Those checks will be going towards things like STEM education, and skilled job training.



