Tire Falls Off Vehicle Causing Chain Reaction Crash in Evansville June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A tire falls off a passenger vehicle causing a chain reaction accident. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway around 12 p.m. Evansville Police say the accident involved four passenger vehicles and a dump truck.

Officers say the accident started with a tire falling off one car, and when another vehicle tried avoid hitting the car that lost a tire, another accident occurred. Then a third car hit a dump truck trying to avoid hitting the loose tire.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile, and the crash shut down the eastbound center lane of the expressway.

Officers on scene said it was amazing nobody was hurt.

