44News | Evansville, IN

Tire Falls Off Vehicle Causing Chain Reaction Crash in Evansville

Tire Falls Off Vehicle Causing Chain Reaction Crash in Evansville

June 1st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A tire falls off a passenger vehicle causing a chain reaction accident. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway around 12 p.m. Evansville Police say the accident involved four passenger vehicles and a dump truck.

Officers say the accident started with a tire falling off one car, and when another vehicle tried avoid hitting the car that lost a tire, another accident occurred. Then a third car hit a dump truck trying to avoid hitting the loose tire.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile, and the crash shut down the eastbound center lane of the expressway.

Officers on scene said it was amazing nobody was hurt.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.