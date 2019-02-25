Tips to Prevent Your Car From Getting Hacked

Many tech-savvy cars on the roads these days, which are basically a computer on wheels, and like your computer at home or at work, these cars can get hacked. Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined 44News at noon with some tips to prevent that.

These following tips can prevent your car from getting hacked:

1. Keep in touch with your car’s manufacturer

Give your auto manufacturer your contact information so they can reach you about software updates or vehicle recalls if necessary.

Or be proactive, and check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall page. Just enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) there to see if there’s been a recall for your vehicle.

2. Update your car’s software

Outdated software can contain bugs that hackers can exploit to steal your private data or take control of your car. So just as you’d check your computer for software updates, be sure to keep an eye out for notices from your auto manufacturer, and bring your car in for updates as soon as they’re available.

4. Turn off your car’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use

An open wireless connection could allow criminals to walk up to an unpatched car, connect to its entertainment system, and take control of one or more parts of the vehicle.

5. Hide your car’s Wi-Fi password

This one’s simple. If your car has its own Wi-Fi, be sure to keep the password hidden. Leaving it in your glovebox could expose you to attack if your car is ever broken into.

What should you do if you think your car’s been hacked?

Contact your auto manufacturer or authorized dealer – Contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – Contact the local authorities

