Advice on Losing Weight and Keeping It Off

American adults are trying to lose weight, but seem to be coming up short. According the CDC, those between 40 and 59 years old are trying to lose weight the most.

We were joined this morning by Bob’s Gym Personal Trainer Tony Maslan to talk about why more people are trying to shed some pounds as well as offer a few tips to help relieve some of their struggles.

He told us that a few reasons people are trying to lose weight are due to health care costs, education about the benefits of staying healthy, and social media.

A few of the common strategies for losing weight include exercise, eating less, and adding more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Maslan emphasized that people need to be focusing on body fat, cholesterol, and blood pressure as opposed to just the number on the scale.



