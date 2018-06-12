Tips on Avoiding Facebook Scams

Facebook can be a great tool to keep up with family members and friends, but scammers all use it to identify and communicate with potential victims.

A common scenario is receiving a message on Facebook from one of your friends or relatives that tells you he or she has just won money, and your name is on the list of winners too. Your “friend” will assure you of its legitimacy and how you only need to pay a small fee in taxes, shipping fees, or other fees in order to claim your money. If this has happened, then it is likely your friend or family member’s account has been hacked and the messenger is attempting to get information out of you.

Another situation that commonly happens is you might receive a message or email from someone claiming to be an employee of Facebook. The message states that you have won several thousand dollars in prize money and that you are responsible for paying a fee upfront in taxes.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau sat down with us and told us how to avoid these scams.

