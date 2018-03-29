Home Illinois Tips Lead To Arrest In Connection With Illinois Church Burglary March 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

A Saline County man is arrested in connection to two burglaries that happened in the area in the last two weeks. Anthony Hobbs, 36, is charged with burglary, theft over $500, residential burglary, and aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

One of the burglaries happened at a home in Eldorado on March 19th, where five shotguns, one rifle, and one handgun were stolen.

On March 26th, Hobbs is accused of taking several items from Little Chapel Church in Harrisburg. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies say Hobbs stole about $1,400 in cash, an i-Pad, MacBook, a drawing device, and a camera.

After deputies released pictures of the suspect who stole from Little Chapel Church, they received several tips about who may have committed both crimes. The tips led them to Hobbs.

Hobbs is being held on a $4,000 bond in the Saline County Jail.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say took items from a church.

The Little Chapel Church on Illinois Highway 34 North, just north of Harrisburg, was burglarized early this morning.

Several offices were ransacked and a few items and some cash were taken.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 618-252-8661.

