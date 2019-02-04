Tips on Choosing the Right Daycare for Your Child

Good child care takes time and effort from families, and child care providers.

“A lot of times unfortunately, because we need to find a place to put their child for day care then it’s whoever has an opening. And then you know it’s just maybe some questions they haven’t thought about, or issues that may arise,” says the Director of Child Care Resource and Referral Program Alysia Rhinefort.

Parents should consider what would be the best fit for their family.

“That may come with it being a family child care home, a center, or a ministry,” says Rhinefort.

Child care facilities have regulations and guidelines, but some may be stricter than others.

The 4c’s of Southern Indiana is a non-regulatory agency that works with providers to help improve quality within programs.

Finding a good fit for your child starts with what meets the eye.

“Go visit, and take your child. See how they interact with your child, how they interact with you, and then just kind of seeing where they are going to be.”

Nationally accredited daycares like Deaconess are rated in levels.

A level one provider recently gained licensing meeting health, and safety requirements.

Level two day cares have different stations set up for children.

“Level three is where there is going to be a curriculum that has been introduced, and then a level four is the top rating of a nationally accredited program,” says Rhinefort.

Looking at the day care’s curriculum can tell parents how hands-on, and educational the day care will be.

“Word of mouth is a lot of it but really its as a parent that instinct that you have that would you feel safe, would you be okay with leaving your child in this setting,” says Rhinefort.

Click here for information on the 4c’s of Southern Indiana’s referral program.

Families can also click here to search child care providers in Indiana.

