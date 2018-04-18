Home Kentucky Tip About Illegal Drug Sales Leads To Drug Trafficking Arrest April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A tip about illegal drug sales leads to drug trafficking charges in Hopkins County. Dawn Thompson, 41, of Madisonville, is charged with trafficking meth.

Madisonville Police received information regarding illegal drugs sales at a home in the 200 block of Oates Street. Officers got a search warrant for the residence.

While searching the home, police found suspected meth, along with digital scales, small plastic baggies, cash, and a memo book.

These items are consistent with drug trafficking.

Thompson is being held without bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

