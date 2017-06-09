Tiny Homes for Tiny People…BIG Cause

Everyone knows about Parade of Homes, but what about the mini PoH going on during the event?

All 9 of these cottages will be on the parade of homes tour until next sunday, june the 11th. folks can come out, look at the cottages, have their kids play with the cottages, and you can buy a ticket. One for 10 dollars, 3 for 25.

At the end of the parade, we will pick a winning ticket for each cottage and we will deliver the cottage to some lucky person’s backyard.

And they are all handmade and donated by different community groups!

People in the community rally around us. I’m always overwhelmed at how generous the community is. The united brotherhood of carpenters built three.

The Southwest Indiana association of realtors, Jason Brown, FC Tucker in association with Salvage Candy, Scott Township Fire.

2012 the McCutchanville Fire Department lost a member. Jeremy was killed in an accident. McCutchanville fire actually donated a large sum of money to help us build this. Without their donation, we couldn’t have built this. It is dedicated to him. We created a little shadow box that his patch that was made by the fire department, has our patch from Scott Township, and the actual McCutchanville. And we put a little something in here to talk about Jeremy and his loss. We hope to encourage kids to come out and become firefighters someday.

All of the money stays local to grant wishes to our local children who are battling a life threatening medical condition. We currently have 13 kids waiting for their wish to be granted so honestly this is a very critical fundraising event for us right now.

Grab a ticket, drop it in the cottage mailbox, and help grant a wish.

