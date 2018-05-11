Tin Man Tap Room Has Closed For Business.

The Tin Man Brewing Company Taproom is no longer in business as of May 11th, 2018.

They announced their closure on Facebook in a statement that can be read below.

“ATTENTION:

• Effective immediately we are closing the Tin Man Taproom.

• The production facility will remain in operation.

• All previously booked events are still being honored.

• All gift cards will be fully reimbursed.

Please inquire further at: Taproom@tinmanbrewing.com”

The Tin Man Taproom closed in March of 2017, and was reopened in August that same year when the brewery was purchased by Neace Ventures.

No other details about the restaurants closure have been released.

