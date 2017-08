The Tin Man Brewing Company’s tasting room is about to reopen. It closed in March, but it will reopen this Saturday, August 26th at 11 a.m., and it will be open again on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Nom food truck will also be on hand for the reopening.

Starting next week, the tasting room will be open every Thursday through Sunday, with the hopes of opening several more days throughout the week as business picks up.

