Tin Man Brewing Company Up For Sale

Tin Man Brewing Company is up for sale. Less than a month after the company ceased operations of its restaurant and tasting room, the company is being sold for $2.39 million. The company says it will continue its Kokomo, Indiana operations. The Evansville location is for sale, but will continue to produce and distribute beer until it’s sold.

Tin Man opened in 2012 on West Franklin Street in Evansville. It is one of the first small craft breweries to use a mash filter, TinMan is distributed throughout Indiana and western and central Kentucky area.

The Kokomo location opened up in July of 2016.

Comments

comments