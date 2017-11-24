Home Indiana Evansville Tin Man Brewery Celebrates Fifth Year With Beer Friday November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

After making a name for itself, then closing, then re-opening under new management, Tin Man is celebrating a major milestone.

First, it’s beer Friday, but if that’s not enough to crack open a cold one, then maybe this is.

Tin Man is marking its fifth year in business by releasing a hot new bourbon barrel aged CSAR RIS, and it’ll be in a can. But that’s not the only thing on tap.

Sara Davidson, Marketing Director for Tin Man Brewery, said, “We’ve always felt apart of the community, and it rings true when you have something like this and see all your friends come in and people who are here for the beer. It’s about craft beer, it’s about community, it’s about neighborhood, so, that’s an amazing feeling.”

If you want to head over to Tin Man for happy hour, now’s the time.

Beer Friday started at 12 p.m., but people will be drinking well into the night. It wraps up at 11 p.m.

