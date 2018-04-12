44News | Evansville, IN

Tin Fish Relocating to Historic Newburgh Location

April 12th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh

A popular restaurant in Newburgh is on the move. Tin Fish will be moving into a new location soon. The new location will be built on the corner of State Street and Sharon Road.

This space is where the Sharon Place Shopping Center was was, but a fire in 2012 destroyed nine businesses in the strip mall.

The owner of Tin Fish says she is looking forward to expanding the restaurant and is excited about the future.

Tin Fish broke ground on the new building earlier this week. They’re hoping to be open by early fall.

