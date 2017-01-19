Timothy Caboni Likely Next WKU President

Western Kentucky University has identified what is being called its preferred candidate for the next President of the school. He is Dr. Timothy Caboni. Caboni is the vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas.

He is scheduled to visit the campus in Bowling Green January 26, where he will hold a series of meetings with faculty, staff, students, and the public. If all goes well, the Board of Regents will likely vote at its January 27th meeting to extend an offer to Caboni.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

