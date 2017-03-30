A Look Back: The Aleah Beckerle Case

The last eight months have been filled with searches, and hope that Aleah Beckerle would be found alive. Unfortunately, that was not that case.

Now, people invested in this case, hope the person or people responsible will be found, and justice will be served for Aleah.

“With Aleah, I didn’t know you could care about somebody you never met, so deeply,” said Otis Pruitt, helped search for Aleah. “It feels like my heart got ripped out yesterday and still feel like that right now but I’m glad we were able to find her body.”

Pruitt was just one of the many people who helped search for Aleah after she went missing in July 2016.

He had no relationship with the Beckerle family but felt called to help at the time.

It’s just the innocence of it, I mean she couldn’t defend herself, she couldn’t do nothing,” said Pruitt. “She was a handicap girl, that’s sickening and that made me and that’s what kept driving me.”

The searches happened everyday for a few weeks, and then on the weekend. Volunteers, family, friends, hoping to find Aleah, or any clues that could lead them to where she was.

Close friends of the family pleading with whomever did this to bring Aleah home.

“Please just bring her home, bring her home, bring her home,” pleaded Donna Robertson, Aleah’s Cousin.

Robertson, and another woman, Debra Wollner were accused of beating a mean into a false confession in August 2016.

Wollner took a plea deal, Robertson pleaded guilty, but that confession turned out to be false.

The, in September police searched a field off Weinbach just South of the I-69 overpass.

Remains were found, many people believing they were Aleah’s, but they turned out to be an animal.

Days after that search turned up zero clues in the Aleah Beckerle case, Evansville Police Department and the FBI began to search a landfill in Pike County.

“We are like everybody else, we want to find her alive and safe,” said EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum. “And we still have that despite some of the searches and specifically this one that we’ve had to embark on.”

That landfill was the last location where an organized search took place, until March. That’s when authorities were tipped off about a body being inside a home in the 1600 block of South Bedford Avenue, where now, a makeshift memorial is setup and a community is leaving candles, balloons, and teddy bears in remembrance of Aleah, and a life lost too soon.

“This was about a child abducted from her home, and kidnapped and hidden and missing,” said Tharilyn Bunker, helped search for Aleah. “That child is innocent she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t do anything without help. Whatever vendetta or evilness or ugliness was in your heart that child didn’t need to pay for it.”

Epd says, they have no suspects in this case but also haven’t ruled anyone out as a suspect. If you have any information about the case, call the WeTip Hotline, (812)435-6194



