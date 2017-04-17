Home Indiana Time Running Out For Agreement Between Indiana Lawmakers April 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Friday is the deadline for lawmakers in Indiana to come up with an agreement on a road-funding plan.

A conference committee has been going over the differences between what the House and Senate want the bill to call for.

Lawmakers are needing $1.2 billion each year to keep up with road repairs, and they want the expenses to come from Indiana drivers.

There has not been an agreement on the form of payment.

Both versions of the bill are proposing several different ideas for “user fees.”

This includes a ten cent increase in gas tax, a $150 electric car fee, and $15 vehicle registration fee.

For the Senate plan, a $5 tire fee would be added, as well as a $100 commercial license plate fee.

Under the proposals, Governor Eric Holcomb would have the option to seek federal approval for imposing road tolls.

It has not been specified which roads would be tolled.

