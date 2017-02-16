Time to Get Red Carpet Ready!

There are SO many galas, balls, and red carpet events coming up that I’ve been fielding questions about what to wear.

You know I’ve got you.

So I dropped in to AnnaLe’s Twice Chosen to find what’s trending this year.





I’ve got women from 17 to however old I am modeling the hottest new dresses.

Find your style for your party, regardless of whether your style is Classic Elegance like mine, or Bohemian Vintage.



Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

I got you.

Download the 44News app here: iPhone or Android

Like what I do?

See more at The Best Day Ever Evansville!

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments