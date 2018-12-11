Tim O’Brien Announces Candidacy For Evansville City Council

A notable member of the Evansville community has thrown his hat into the ring for Evansville City Council.

Tim O’ Brien has announced his candidacy for the position on December 11th, representing Ward 1.

O’Brien has been heavily involved in the Evansville community since graduating from the University of Southern Indiana in 2015, and says he desires to spend his life in the city.

He is no stranger to holding respected positions, having served as the 2018 Chairman of SIAR’s Young Professional Network. He is currently serving as the Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors President-Elect and will serve as the 2019 President.

O’Brien says his priorities will be focused on attracting and retaining businesses, talent, public safety, and improving our infrastructure. He says these goals will help Evansville continue moving forward and make for a desirable place for all current and prospective residents.

O’Brien says if elected, keep the city moving in the right direction while serving in the best interests of the citizens of Evansville.

