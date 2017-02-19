Tighe Memorial Fundraiser To Benefit Injured Firefighter

An area fire station is remembering one of its own as it helps to raise funds for another firefighter recently injured. On Sunday, McCutchanville Fire Station 10 hosted its annual memorial fundraiser honoring fallen firefighter Jeremy Tighe. Wednesday will mark 5 years since the passing of Tighe who died in the line of duty. McCutchanville Fire and the Tighe family have hosted the chili-cook off since 2012 to honor Jeremy’s life. The money raised from the event usually goes to a local charity but this year the family knew they wanted to help a fellow firefighter in need.

As the fire community remembered Tighe they also rallied around Lt. Christopher Taylor who was recently injured in a motorcycle accident. Taylor who is used to fighting fires is fighting a different battle. On February 7th, the 23 year old volunteer firefighter was riding his motorcycle on the Lloyd Expressway. Friends say Taylor tried everything he could to avoid a crash but a car crossed his path throwing him from his bike, seriously injuring him.

After being in the ICU at Deaconess Hospital, Taylor is now on the road to recovery, even starting rehabilitation, “Chris is one that he always gives to everyone else, he is always one to say, “‘What can I do to make your life easier?”‘ So for everybody to come together and give to him it’s very emotional,” said Lt. Leslie Beach.

Donations from the Tighe fundraiser will go toward amounting medical expenses and covering living expenses as Taylor recovers. McCutchanville Public Information Lt. Jermey Nelson says the event has grown every year and the community’s continued support is what keeps the volunteers going, “Every single year it’s just as strong if not stronger than the year before and that’s really what drives us to get on these trucks make these runs, because the community’s got our back just as much as we have theirs.”

If you would like to help give-back to Lt. Taylor there are several upcoming opportunities. Azzip Pizza is hosting a give-back Monday February 20th at all locations. St. Joe Inn will host a give back on Saturday February 25th and coming up in March “The Hoses” hockey team will take on “Dayton Fire” hockey at Swonder Ice Arena. The March 18th charity game will benefit Lt. Chris Taylor.

