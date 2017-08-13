Tiger Moth Surges for Groupie Doll Win

After starting the day at 8-1 odds, Put Da Blame On Me quickly became one of the favorites.

However, Mike Bruder’s horse was chased down by Walkabout and Tiger Moth down the stretch.

The latter won the race by a length and took home the trophy beneath jockey Corey Lanerie.

Lanerie completes a whirlwind weekend with a win after finishing fourth in the Arlington Million the day before.

The Groupie Doll title is also the first for the longtime jockey.

Walkabout finished second in the race, while Danzatrice finished third.

