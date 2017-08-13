44News | Evansville, IN

Tiger Moth Surges for Groupie Doll Win

Tiger Moth Surges for Groupie Doll Win

August 13th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After starting the day at 8-1 odds, Put Da Blame On Me quickly became one of the favorites.

However, Mike Bruder’s horse was chased down by Walkabout and Tiger Moth down the stretch.

The latter won the race by a length and took home the trophy beneath jockey Corey Lanerie.

Lanerie completes a whirlwind weekend with a win after finishing fourth in the Arlington Million the day before.

The Groupie Doll title is also the first for the longtime jockey.

Walkabout finished second in the race, while Danzatrice finished third.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.