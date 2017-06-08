44News | Evansville, IN

Tickets On Sale For Zoo Brew On Saturday

June 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Enjoy an evening of fun at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden’s eighth annual Zoo Brew on Saturday, June 10th.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and is for the ages 21 and over.

Tickets are $35 and $75 for VIP tickets. They are only available in advance through this site.

VIP access to the Brew Path begins at 5 p.m.

Guest can stroll around the zoo while drinking alcoholic beverages, eat food samples, and enjoy music by the Boat Monkeys, Heath & Molly, and Spectrum Sound throughout out the evening.

The Zoo will close early on June 10th in preparation for the Zoo Brew event. Gates will close at 3 p.m. and all visitors must be off grounds by 4 p.m.

All Zoo Brew proceeds benefit the Evansville Zoological Society, a nonprofit organization.

