Tickets On Sale For Water For People Benefit Concert February 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tickets are on sale for the annual Water For People Benefit Concert.

Headlining the event is Paul Revere’s Riders, Peter Rivera, and Mitch Ryder for the “Where The Action Is Tour”, which marks 50 years since the Raiders first appeared on TV across the nation.

One of the more popular 1960s rock groups, the group is known for hits like Steppin’ Out, Just Like Me, Hungry, Him or Me, What’s It Gonna Be, and Kicks. Since Paul’s death in 2014, the group continues to tour all over the world with his son Jamie.

The Raiders will be joined by Peter Rivera, the original lead singer of Rare Earth and super-charged Mitch Ryder of the Detroit Wheels.

The concert raises money to provide water infrastructure for third world countries that still don’t have clean, running water.

Tickets cost $36. This benefit concert will be held at The Victory Theatre on September 27th at 7 p.m.

To donate to the cause or learn more information go to Water For People Evansville.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

