Tickets on Sale for Skate with a Princess

January 26th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

It will be a fairytale ending this weekend as kids get a chance to Skate with a Princess. Several Disney princesses will be at Swonder Ice Arena for a good cause.

Although this weekend’s event is sold out, there’s another opportunity for families to Skate with a Princess in March. Tickets for the March 10th event are on sale today.

Tickets cost $21, which includes skate rentals for the family, and it also includes adult and children admission. The ticket cost also includes a picture opportunity with the princesses and a chance to skate with them.

If you want to get more information, visit Skate with a Princess.

