Tickets on Sale for ‘A League of Their Own’ 25th Anniversary Event

The Racine Belles will take over Bosse Field for a celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. Parts of ‘A League of Their Own’ were filmed at Bosse Field where an announcement was made Thursday about the anniversary celebration.

The signs are still in place where the filming of ‘A League of Their Own’ occurred. It is the 25th anniversary of the film, and the historic Bosse Field will be celebrating come September. While the film has ended, the message still remains the same: come and support the Racine Belles.

A quarter century has passed since Hollywood transformed Bosse Field into a 1940s set to film ‘A League of Their Own’. Now, 25 years later, the film stands the test of time. “Little Evansville, Indiana got on the map with this blockbuster hit with Tom Hanks, Madonna…,” said Joe Notter, president and founder of Evansville Events.

Evansville Events and Evansville Otters are teaming up to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary on September 30th. “We’re already getting emails as far out as Alaska. People are asking about how can we get tickets. ‘We want to get tickets’, we want to fly in’. So we know that there is definitely going to be people traveling in from out of town who were part of this movie, from extras to actors,” said Notter.

Notter is tapping into Twitter trying to get big names to drop in. “I’ve already tweeted Tom Hanks, actually, maybe he’ll show up, who knows, but we’re definitely going to source as much as we can,” said Notter.

Seats are sure to go fast and tickets will increase in price as the event gets closer. One thing is for sure be ready to enjoy a night of family fun because we all know: there’s no crying in baseball.

Event organizers are asking local extras or actors to contact them. If you were a part of a ‘A League of Their Own” filming, email League@evansvilleevents.com.

To purchase tickets, go to here.

