Tickets on Sale for Evansville WingFest

Tickets are on sale for the first-ever Evansville WingFest. This event will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum on January 13th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be several food vendors, family-fun, wing eating contest, a pageant, a DJ and band, games, and so much more. This will be a one-day indoor festival with the area’s best chicken wings.

All ticket sales are final.

Children under six will get in for free and will not need a ticket.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Council.

Pre-sale general admission tickets are $5, plus online fees. Premium and VIP tickets will also be available.

For more information, visit Evansville WingFest, or visit the Facebook page at Evansville WingFest Facebook.

