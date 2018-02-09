Home Indiana Evansville Tickets On Sale For Annual Guns And Hoses Event February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tickets are on sale for the 11th annual 911 Gives Hope Guns and Hoses event in April.

Police officers and firefighters battle it out in the ring for three rounds of intense boxing.

All the money raised goes to some great causes in the Tri-State area.

The Guns Team has tied the series five-to-five. This year will be the tie breaker, but who will bring home the belt?

Tickets for the event went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

Guns and Hoses will be held at the Ford Center on Saturday, April 7th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the Ford Center Box Office, or online at TicketMaster.

