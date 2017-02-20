Home Indiana Tickets for Indianapolis Taco Festival on Sale Wednesday February 20th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Indiana Pinterest

It’s one of the biggest fiestas of the year and it’s coming this summer.

National Margarita day is Wednesday and that’s also the day tickets go on sale for the first-ever taco festival in Indianapolis.

Early bird general admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $35.

On June 24th, the festival will host 30 restaurants serving tacos along with live music, drinks and a taco-eating contest.

For more on the Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival including how to get tickets, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli



