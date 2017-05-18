Tickets Go On Sale For Straight, No Chaser Tour

The popular acapella group Straight, No Chaser are currently on their Speakeasy Tour and are coming to Evansville.

Tickets went on sale Thursday in a pre-sale for the show set for Saturday, December 2. It is scheduled begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Aiken Theatre.

Those ticket prices start at $39 to $50 and will go up to $59 to $50. They go on sale to the general public Friday, May 19.

With their 10 voices coming together to make music that truly moves people, Straight, No Chaser is sure to be an unforgettable live Performance.

Tickets are on sale at the Aiken Box office and through Ticketmaster.

