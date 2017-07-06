Tickets for Dueling Pianos On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for a fun and special fundraiser set for next Friday in downtown Henderson.

Dueling Pianos will feature two witty musicians playing their own grand pianos taking request and having fun with the crowd.

The show is July 14th, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Rookie’s Sports Bar.

All the proceeds benefit the Kyndle Education Foundation’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

That’s aimed at instilling a love of reading in young children and improving literacy.

Tickets are $50 each and are available by contacting Kyndle at 270-826-7505 or info@kyndle.us.

