Tickets Available For Reitz Home Museum Derby Party April 5th, 2018

It’s almost time for the Reitz Home Museum’s 2018 Derby Party. The Evansville Museum Guild held its annual derby-style show at the Evansville Country Club.

People had a chance to try out their derby gear, and show off their dresses, hats, suits, and ties for the upcoming party which happens May 5th.

Evansville Museum Guild President Dawn Stevens says, “I tend to procrastinate when getting prepared for that. so I thought ‘why not have a derby-style show, and get everyone excited about the local festivities that will be taking place.'”

This year the derby party includes live betting, lunch, a cash bar, and an auction.

It’s presented by the Reitz Home Museum and will take place at Ellis Park.

To purchase tickets visit Reitz Home Musuem.

