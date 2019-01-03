Home Indiana Evansville Tickets Available Now for Disney on Ice Presents: Frozen at Ford Center January 3rd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Tickets for a show that merges the art of ice skating and a hit Disney film are on sale now.

The number one animated feature film of all time is coming to the Ford Center for Disney On Ice presents: Frozen, and tickets can be purchased now.

The complete adventure of the Academy Award winning tale will be told live in this production, capturing the dynamic of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa. Anna, a girl with an extraordinary heart, embarks on an epic journey to find her sister, the magical Elsa, who is determined to remain secluded as she finally feels free to test the limits of her powers.

Audiences will get to sing along with popular musical numbers like “Let it Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

The shows will take place April 4th-7th, and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

