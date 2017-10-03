Tickets Available For Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2018 Season
Tickets are available for Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2018 season. Lincoln Amphitheatre is taking reservations for 2018 season tickets (renewals and new purchases) at a discounted price.
For general admission tickets for two people it will cost $250 and VIP season passes are $400.
These prices will go up when the season lineup is announced in February 2018.
For the first time, tax deductible donations can be made and/or season passes can be renewed or purchases online at Lincoln Amphitheatre via a state of Indiana-approved online vendor.
You can also visit Lincoln Amphitheatre, and can be downloaded, filled out, and mailed in with a check.
For questions or comments, email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com, or call 812-937-2329.