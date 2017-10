Country music fans still have time to catch one of the most powerful voices in the business performing in Henderson. LeAnn Rimes will be at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson Thursday night.

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be an acoustic, unplugged performance. Rimes shot to super stardom in 1996 at just 14-years-old with her hit version of “Blue”.

Tickets for the Henderson show run from $15 to $48.

To purchase tickets, click here.

