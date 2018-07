Home Indiana Evansville Tickets Available For Indiana’s Castle Doctrine Talk Next Week July 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is reaching out in response to questions when it comes to use of force in a person’s home.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up for a free class on Indiana’s Castle Doctrine at the Hadi Shrine on Tuesday, July 10th at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are free but you can RSVP by emailing jpowers@vanderburghgov.org.

