Tickets Available for Castle High School’s Knight of Jazz

A night of good food and better music to benefit Castle High School is coming up next month.

Castle Bands are inviting the public to attend the 21st annual Knight of Jazz. This event combines the music of jazz, dinner, and auctions that help the Castle Band Program.

Under the helm of Head Director Mark Eifler, the Castle High School Jazz Bands are rapidly becoming some of the top high school jazz bands in the Hoosier state.

“I am so proud of the efforts put forth by the members of our jazz bands. They continue to amaze me every time they perform, not only with their musical talent, but also with their ability to connect with audiences, both onstage and offstage,” says Eifler.

The event helps with costs associated with musical equipment, travel to various events, uniforms, and numerous items.

The event will take place February 16th at 6:00PM at Rolling Hills Country Club, located at 1666 Old Plank Road. Tickets for Knight of Jazz are $35.00 and must be pre-purchased.

