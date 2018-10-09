Home Indiana Tickets Available For Annual Newburgh Ghost Walks October 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

It’s almost time for the annual Newburgh Ghost Walks. Tickets are already on sale and the tours begin in just over a week.

The tours begin at Preservation Hall and there are two options you can choose. One will take you along State Street while the other takes guests along Water Street.

Tickets cost $8 per person if you buy them between now and Thursday, October 18th.

Tickets are $10 each if you buy them at the door. Folks can their tickets online, by phone or in person at the town office.

There are also hayrides available for $20 per guest.

Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.

Comments

comments