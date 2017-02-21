Ticket Information Announced for 2017 G-MAC Tournament
Ticket information has been announced for the 2017 Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Ticket Prices:
- $15 General Admission
- $10 Youth/Student General Admission (ages 7-17)
- $3 Students at G-MAC Schools
- Free with Valid College ID
- Ages 6 & Under – Free
Season Ticket Holder Pick-Up at Owensboro Convention Center:
Feb. 22 – 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 4 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit Owensboro Tickets or go to the Owensboro Convention Center from February 27th to March 1st.
During the tournament, the box office will open at 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon on Saturday.
G-MAC Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule:
Thursday, March 2nd: Quarterfinals
Game One: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed – 11 a.m.
Game Two: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed – 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3rd: Semifinals
Game Three: No. 2 seed vs. Game One Winner – 11 a.m.
Game Four: No. 1 seed Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Game Two Winner – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4: Championship
Game Three winner vs. Game Four winner – 1 p.m.