Ticket Information Announced for 2017 G-MAC Tournament

Ticket information has been announced for the 2017 Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Ticket Prices:

$15 General Admission

$10 Youth/Student General Admission (ages 7-17)

$3 Students at G-MAC Schools

Free with Valid College ID

Ages 6 & Under – Free

Season Ticket Holder Pick-Up at Owensboro Convention Center:

Feb. 22 – 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Owensboro Tickets or go to the Owensboro Convention Center from February 27th to March 1st.

During the tournament, the box office will open at 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon on Saturday.

G-MAC Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule:

Thursday, March 2nd: Quarterfinals

Game One: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed – 11 a.m.

Game Two: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3rd: Semifinals

Game Three: No. 2 seed vs. Game One Winner – 11 a.m.

Game Four: No. 1 seed Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Game Two Winner – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4: Championship

Game Three winner vs. Game Four winner – 1 p.m.

