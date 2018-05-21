Home Kentucky Tick Season Is Approaching In Kentucky May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Summer is approaching and tick activity across Kentucky is increasing.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health are reminding people who are taking advantage of the nice weather by being outside to take all precautions against tick bites.

Tick bites have the potential to transmit serious and sometimes deadly illnesses.

Wearing protective clothing such as boots and long-sleeved shirts when out in brushy areas is a good way to prevent bites.

After being outdoors, check your body and clothing for any ticks.

If any are found embedded on your person, remove them as soon as possible by using tweezers to grab the tick and gently pull with steady pressure. Do not use alcohol, matches, liquid soap or petroleum jelly to remove a tick. Once removed, dispose of the tick by putting it in alcohol, putting it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. Do no try to crush the tick with your fingers.

Be aware of any symptoms of tick-borne illnesses. A sudden fever and rash, severe headache, muscle or joint aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea can all be signs of a tick-borne illness.

Incidents of tick-borne disease in Kentucky remain low, but officials want the public to practice caution to prevent any risk of contracting an illness.

For more information on ticks and tick-borne diseases visit www.cdc.gov/ticks.

