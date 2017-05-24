Home Indiana Evansville Thyme in the Kitchen Offers Memorial Day Food Ideas May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Lots of people are getting ready to fire up the grill this weekend for Memorial Day. Thyme in the Kitchen is offering some fun food ideas in Evansville. Mexican Street Corn, Cherry Chocolate Cobbler, and Watermelon Feta Salad are just a few of the options you can make this Memorial Day weekend.

For the recipes for these food items are listed below:

Mexican Street Corn

4 corn on the Cobb

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup sour cream

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 container cotija cheese

1 bunch cilantro

1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Grill corn, mix together mayo, sour cream, half of all the spices. Then spread over corn after it has been grilled. Sprinkle with cotija cheese, cilantro. Garnish with a slice of lime.

Cherry Chocolate Cobbler

1 ½ lbs of frozen cherries

1 box chocolate cake

1 12 oz can of cherry Coke

Place cherries in bottom of 9 by 13. Then sprinkle cake mix on top and pour Coke over the cake. Bake at 400 degrees for 35 mins.

Watermelon Feta Salad

6 cups watermelon

1 pint blueberries

5oz feta cheese

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

Mix honey and lime juice together. Dice watermelon into 1 inch cubes. Add blueberries and feta. Then pour honey mixture over watermelon and toss. Garnish with crash mint.









