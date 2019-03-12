Thursday Threat for Severe Weather

Good Evening,

Despite our pretty quiet afternoon throughout the Tri-State, the forecast ahead looks anything but… Today’s added cloud cover made for another afternoon in the low 50s, but will at least keep conditions across the region a bit more mild overnight; we’ll only dip to 46° in Evansville thanks to the blanked of stratus cloud cover up top. The mild night ahead will help set the stage for our warmest day in nearly four and a half months!

Tomorrow’s anticipated high of 70° will mark our first afternoon since October 30th in which we’ll have reached that 70° threshold and oh, will it feel so good. Don’t expect an absolutly perfect day however; in addition to the wind gusts near 30 mph, a line of showers and storms will reach our western counties Wednesday evening. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Mississippi Valley under a Risk for Severe Weather in anticipation of tomorrow’s storms. Unfortunately, that won’t be the only threat of Severe Weather in the near future.

The SPC has also placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Thursday afternoon and early evening. Another defined line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of the advancing cold front and move into our westernmost counties around 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. After reaching Evansville shortly before 3:00 P.M., the line will exit east of Owensboro and our easternmost counties between 5:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. that evening.

It appears as though the primary threat from Thursday’s line of storms will be damaging straight line winds in excess of 60 mph, though the presence of a strong upper level jet stream aloft lends credence to the possibility if isolated tornadic rotation between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. that day.

the 44Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available.

